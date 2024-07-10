Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 423 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,046 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDACORP

In other news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

IDACORP Trading Up 0.3 %

IDA opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average is $92.94. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $106.33.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

