Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 516 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

