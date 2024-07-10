Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $3.44 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 109,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FWRD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,912 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Price Performance

Forward Air stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $493.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $121.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

