Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in First Merchants by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

