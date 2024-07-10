Norden Group LLC Makes New $703,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in IQVIA by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after purchasing an additional 592,372 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in IQVIA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $383,705,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $213.10 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

