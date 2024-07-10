Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE NOG opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.