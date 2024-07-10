NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $352,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $87.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

