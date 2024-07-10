Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Shares Down 0%

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$44.22 and last traded at C$44.26. 46,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 297,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -885.20, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.23.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

