Nxera Pharma (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.45

Shares of Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $10.24. Nxera Pharma shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Nxera Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

About Nxera Pharma

Nxera Pharma Co, Ltd. develops and sells biopharmaceutical products in Japan, Switzerland, the United States, Bermuda, and the United Kingdom. Its product portfolio products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair and Breezhaler for the treatment of asthma; ORAVI, a novel formulation for the treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis; and PIVLAZ for the treatment of cerebral vasospasm indications.

