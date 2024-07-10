Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. City State Bank raised its position in Okta by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.39. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,430 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,337. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

