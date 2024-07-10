Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54.10 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53.70 ($0.69). Approximately 149,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 265,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.60 ($0.67).

Old Mutual Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.88. The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.14 and a beta of 0.99.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

