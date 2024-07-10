Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $32.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

