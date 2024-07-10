Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,468,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the previous session’s volume of 612,378 shares.The stock last traded at $25.98 and had previously closed at $25.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 42.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

See Also

