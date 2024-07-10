Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

