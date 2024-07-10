Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Critical Analysis

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $490,000.00 198.96 -$41.44 million ($0.90) -2.42 Omega Therapeutics $3.09 million 31.77 -$97.43 million ($1.67) -1.07

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Omega Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cardiff Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Omega Therapeutics. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardiff Oncology and Omega Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Omega Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 381.65%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 484.27%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardiff Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -6,594.92% -54.54% -47.11% Omega Therapeutics -1,868.35% -136.04% -44.21%

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats Cardiff Oncology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury. In addition, the company develops OEC candidates for the treatment of alopecia, a disorder characterized by patches of non-scarring hair loss affecting the scalp and body. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

