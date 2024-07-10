Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.08.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.