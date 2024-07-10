OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Trading Up 15.5%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.75 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.21). 520,757 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 194,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

OptiBiotix Health Trading Up 14.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.25. The stock has a market cap of £16.32 million, a P/E ratio of -111.11 and a beta of 1.59.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.