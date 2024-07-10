Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by New Street Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by New Street Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

ORAN opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Orange by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,642,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 620,438 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Orange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 155,549 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 7.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 59,052 shares during the period.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

