Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

Shares of SEED opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Origin Agritech has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

About Origin Agritech

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.