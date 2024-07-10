Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Trading 1.3% Higher

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.41 and last traded at $31.37. Approximately 64,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 107,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $965.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Origin Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.17% of Origin Bancorp worth $45,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

