Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $1,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,473,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 92.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OSK. Raymond James started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Oshkosh Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.85.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.