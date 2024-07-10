Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,372,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.31. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.