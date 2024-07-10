Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OSG opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $611.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $121,615.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,172,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,563,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

