OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Trading Down 39.3%

OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF – Get Free Report) fell 39.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $7.01. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.55.
OVH Groupe Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95.
About OVH Groupe
OVH Groupe SA provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Web Cloud & Other. It offers Bare Metal Cloud that provides dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which offers servers fully managed by OVHcloud, such as operating system and the virtualisation layer; Public Cloud that provides cloud computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services.
