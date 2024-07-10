Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,668,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,756,000 after buying an additional 75,594 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6,116.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after buying an additional 819,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,251,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $165.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.49 and a 200-day moving average of $162.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

