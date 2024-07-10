Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Trading Down 2.9%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (OTC:ONTTF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 234,112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 127,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
