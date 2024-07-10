Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $6.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PACB

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PACB opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.05. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 159.5% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.