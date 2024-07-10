Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,031,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,689,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,314,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 968,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,836,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $176.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.21. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $130.91 and a 1 year high of $191.39.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.