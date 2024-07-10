PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $360.00

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.61) and last traded at GBX 405.80 ($5.20), with a volume of 1382575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.60 ($5.41).

PageGroup Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 450.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 454.70. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,683.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

