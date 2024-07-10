Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $336.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,525 shares of company stock valued at $93,982,207. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

