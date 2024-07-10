Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,627,000 after buying an additional 183,681 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,609,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after buying an additional 199,479 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 184,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 91,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,066,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

