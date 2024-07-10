Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 93,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,877,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 19,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,058,874. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

