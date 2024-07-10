Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on POU

Paramount Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$30.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$24.59 and a 52-week high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.93.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$452.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.8292264 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Franko sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$327,014.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Franko sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$257,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 105,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.