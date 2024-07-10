Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives C$24.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cormark boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. CIBC cut Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

TSE PLC opened at C$26.15 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$15.48 and a 12-month high of C$26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$893.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.39, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.084724 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

