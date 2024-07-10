Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $237.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.81.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $273,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,041,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,175,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $273,897.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,041,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,175,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,933. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 75.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $140.16 on Friday. Paycom Software has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

