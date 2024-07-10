Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of PAY stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Paymentus has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paymentus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Paymentus by 2,948.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

