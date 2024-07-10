PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

