PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 628,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,721,657. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

