PBMares Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,847,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,058,874 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.