PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of PDD by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.79. 539,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,994. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

