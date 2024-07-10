PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stake Increased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,446,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 200,250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,155,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 133,600 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 263,958 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,626 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 14,370 shares of company stock worth $162,895 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.68. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $44.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.