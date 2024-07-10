PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $15.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

