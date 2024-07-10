Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 63,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 679,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Peraso in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company.

Peraso Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by $0.55. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 201.79% and a negative net margin of 135.95%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Peraso Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peraso news, Director Ian Mcwalter bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,246 shares in the company, valued at $128,582.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

