Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Price Performance
Shares of FENG opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.76. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix New Media
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.