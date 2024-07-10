Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of FENG opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.76. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

