PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading 0% Higher

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.38 and last traded at $100.38. 1,002,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 990,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,418,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,188 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,021.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,448 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,362,000 after buying an additional 67,613 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 349,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after buying an additional 48,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 133,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 40,570 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

