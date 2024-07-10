Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.46.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PNW opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.