Piper Sandler Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to $2.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised Canopy Growth to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Stock Down 1.1 %
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 185.77%. The business had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $37,155.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,545 shares of company stock valued at $67,997 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canopy Growth
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.