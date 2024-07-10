Piper Sandler Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to $2.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised Canopy Growth to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Stock Down 1.1 %

CGC opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $471.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 185.77%. The business had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $37,155.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,545 shares of company stock valued at $67,997 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.