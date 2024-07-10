Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.44

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 83540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.00 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 950,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 349,599 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,869,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

