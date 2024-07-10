Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report released on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

PSNY opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 220,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

