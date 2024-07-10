PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $140.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PPG. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.80.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $125.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 41.0% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 136.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

